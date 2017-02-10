* Oil prices up as producers stick to supply cut deal
* Financials move higher as Fed official to resign
* Activision surges after earnings, boosting S&P, Nasdaq
* Indexes up: Dow 0.51 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 10 Wall Street's main stock indexes set
fresh record highs for a second day as a spike in oil prices
supported energy shares and investors renewed their optimism
about President Donald Trump's economic policy agenda.
The S&P 500 was on track for its fourth straight session of
gains, a day after Trump vowed a major tax announcement in the
next few weeks.
The benchmark S&P has surged more than 8 percent since
Trump's Nov. 8 election amid expectations he will usher in lower
corporate taxes, reduce regulations and increase infrastructure
spending.
Friday's gains continued the Thursday rally built off of
Trump's comments, said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at
Albion Financial Group in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"Investors are willing to give the Trump administration a
pass on some of his more contentious policy proposals and they
are looking at the positive side of the ledger," Ware said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.49 points,
or 0.51 percent, to 20,274.89, the S&P 500 gained 8.94
points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,316.81 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 21.41 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,736.59.
Energy shares gained 0.7 percent. Oil prices rose
about 2 percent after reports that OPEC members delivered more
than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark
deal that took effect in January.
The S&P financial sector was up 0.4 percent. The
group moved higher after Daniel Tarullo, the top Federal Reserve
official charged with financial regulation, said he would
resign, creating further room for Trump to reshape the Fed's
policymaking staff.
The focus on Washington comes as large U.S. companies were
set for their second straight quarter of profit increases after
several periods of declines.
With more than 70 percent of the S&P 500 having reported
results, fourth-quarter earnings are on track to have climbed
8.4 percent, which would be the best performance since the third
quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Activision Blizzard surged 17.3 percent after the
videogame publisher reported higher-than-expected revenue and
set a $1 billion share buyback program. Its shares gave the
biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
Skechers USA was up 19.8 percent after the footwear
maker's fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations.
Sears Holding jumped 27 percent after the
struggling retailer said it would cut costs by $1 billion and
reduce debt and pension obligations by at least $1.5 billion
this year.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.74-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.95-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 137 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)