NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock futures opened sharply higher on Sunday after centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election.

Macron will face far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a May 7 runoff and opinion polls on Sunday had him easily winning the final clash.

Futures snapshot at 6:15 p.m. EDT (2215 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.25 points, or 0.95 percent, with 37,267 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 48.25 points, or 0.89 percent, in volume of 4,702 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 185 points, or 0.9 percent, with 3,382 contracts changing hands.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Peter Cooney)