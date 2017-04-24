* Financial stocks lead S&P 500 higher
* VIX, gold prices tumble as risk-on sentiment boosted
* Gauge of major stock markets globally hits record high
* Dow up 1.12 pct, S&P 500 up 1.15 pct, Nasdaq up 1.31 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. stocks rallied on
Monday, tracking a relief rally that swept through Asian and
European markets, after centrist candidate and market favorite
Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential
election.
Pro-EU Macron is expected to beat right-wing rival Marine Le
Pen in a deciding vote on May 7 according to polls, which were
mostly right about the first-round results.
"The biggest thing was you got confirmation that polling can
actually be somewhat accurate, so you can actually make a
prediction on probabilities of events and you can allocate
assets and you don’t get this big surprise," said Thomas
Hainlin, global investment strategist at Ascent Private Capital
Management in Minneapolis.
The moves across markets point to an unwinding of bets taken
in the past few days as traders had turned defensive ahead of
the French election.
Indexes were near their session highs after the Wall Street
Journal reported tax cuts are more important for the White House
than reducing the deficit, and President Trump looks to cut the
corporate tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent. Effective tax
rates vary widely and can be as low as zero.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230.39 points,
or 1.12 percent, to 20,778.15, the S&P 500 gained 26.95
points, or 1.15 percent, to 2,375.64 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 77.50 points, or 1.31 percent, to 5,988.02.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 1.57 percent to 453.56 after touching a record high of
453.7.
U.S. investors are also gearing up for the busiest earnings
week in at least a decade, with over 190 S&P 500 members,
including heavyweights Alphabet and Microsoft
due to report results this week.
"Earnings are coming in better than expected and this is for
a quarter where estimates were pretty tight. We didn't see much
pullback with estimates in the course of the quarter, so
expectations were high and we're beating them," said Art Hogan,
chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
Of the 100 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so
far, 77 percent have beaten profit expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This has helped lift the blended profit
growth estimates to 11 percent from 10 percent at the start of
the earnings season.
Medical device maker C R Bard jumped almost 20
percent to $302.93 after U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton
Dickinson said it would buy Bard for $24 billion.
Defensive trades suffered as traders embraced risk. Spot
gold dropped 0.7 percent to $1,275.27 an ounce. The
safe-haven Japanese yen weakened 0.63 percent versus the
greenback at 109.80 per dollar. The CBOE Volatility index
touched its lowest since March 17.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.52-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.68-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 72 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 187 new highs and 38 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru
and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)