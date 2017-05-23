* Autozone's weak report weighs on auto part retailers
* Single-family home sales, manufacturing data disappoint
* S&P 500 tops 2,400 pts for first time since Wednesday
selloff
* Dow up 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.24 pct, Nasdaq up 0.10 pct
By Sinead Carew
May 23 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as
investors digested President Donald Trump's budget plan, but a
drop in consumer discretionary stocks offset a boost from the
financial sector.
While Tuesday's economic data was weak, investors appeared
relieved that President Donald Trump's first full budget plan
was largely as expected.
"There were no large surprises. The market is pleased with
that," said Wade Balliet, Chief Investment Strategist at Bank of
the West.
Trump's budget called for a hike in infrastructure and
military spending, along with a raft of politically sensitive
cuts, including to healthcare and food assistance programs for
the poor, with the aim of chopping government spending by $3.6
trillion and balancing the budget over the next decade.
The S&P 500 was on track for its third straight day of gains
and briefly topped 2,400 points for the first time since the
markets' plunge last Wednesday on concerns about the future of
Trump's presidency.
While the president is on an overseas trip, stocks were
helped by the fact that a few days have passed without major new
updates in a government probe on possible collusion between the
Trump election campaign and Russia.
"With the President being away, with the news cycle slowing
a little bit, investors have nibbled their way back in," said
Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
"This market has had tremendous strength on the idea that
the new administration is going to be able to push through a
pro-business platform. To the extent it loses political
credibility the market has had trouble holding these gains."
At 3:09PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up
59.6 points, or 0.29 percent, to 20,954.43, the S&P 500
had gained 5.75 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,399.77 and the
Nasdaq Composite had added 6.17 points, or 0.10 percent,
to 6,139.79.
Meanwhile, U.S. economic data showed new single-family home
sales in April tumbled from near a nine-and-a-half-year high,
while manufacturing activity for May fell to the lowest level
since September.
The market appeared to have shrugged off news of a suicide
attack in Britain. U.S. futures had slipped slightly on Monday
evening, before recovering, on news of the attack that killed 22
people and wounded many more at a pop concert in the English
city of Manchester.
Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with
financials leading the gains.
Consumer discretionary was the biggest laggard
with a 0.35 percent drop, as auto part retailers weighed.
Autozone fell 10.6 percent to $589.53 after the auto
part retailer's quarterly results missed expectations. Advance
Auto Parts fell 4.4 percent while O'Reilly Automotive
fell 3.5 percent and Genuine Parts shares fell
1.6 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.65-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 49 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 54 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal, Additional reporting by Gayathree
Ganesan; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)