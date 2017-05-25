(Adds Costco, Deckers up after the bell)
* Consumer discretionary tops gainers among S&P sectors
* Best Buy and PVH top of S&P after strong results
* Energy index down 1.8 pct following oil's decline
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 25 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit
record closing highs on Thursday, with the market propped up by
gains in the consumer discretionary sector after strong reports
from Best Buy and other retailers.
The discretionary index gained 0.9 percent, while
the S&P 500 retail index was up 1.6 percent, its best
day since Dec. 7.
Best Buy jumped 21.5 percent, hitting a record high
and making it the top gainer on the S&P, after its comparable
sales unexpectedly rose last quarter.
Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH was the second-biggest S&P
gainer, with a 4.8-percent jump to a near 6-month high on strong
results. Sears was up 13.5 percent after posting its
first quarterly profit in nearly two years.
The reports follow mixed results this reporting period from
other retailers, some of which continue to be hurt by
competition from Amazon.com.
But they helped to give major indexes a sixth straight day
of gains, more than making up for last week's selloff.
In addition, the CBOE Volatility Index, the most
widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock market
volatility, fell to a two-week low of 9.72 during the session.
"There's no clear and present danger on the horizon," said
Jimmy Chang, chief investment strategist at Rockefeller & Co in
New York. "The lack of fear, the complacency is supporting the
market."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.53 points,
or 0.34 percent, to 21,082.95, the S&P 500 gained 10.68
points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,415.07 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 42.23 points, or 0.69 percent, to 6,205.26.
Given relatively high valuations, further upside may be
difficult for the market without progress on tax reform in
Washington, Chang said.
He and other analysts also said the S&P 500's ability to
remain above 2,400, after closing above it on Wednesday, also
provided technical support.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's May 2-3 meeting, released
on Wednesday, continued to bolster sentiment. They showed
policymakers view an interest rate hike coming soon, but that
they agreed to hold off until it was clear a recent slowdown in
the economy was temporary.
Fed officials also proposed a plan to wind down its $4.5
trillion of debt securities, including a limit on how much would
be allowed to come off the balance sheet each month.
Limiting gains, the S&P energy index was down 1.8
percent following a nearly 5 percent drop in crude oil prices.
OPEC agreed to extend output cuts, but not by as much as
investors had hoped.
Also losing ground were shares of General Motors,
down 1.8 percent to $32.60. GM was accused in a lawsuit of
rigging hundreds of thousands of diesel trucks with devices,
similar to those used by Volkswagen AG, to ensure
they pass emissions tests.
Gains in retailers continued after the bell, with shares of
Costco Wholesale up 2 percent and Deckers Outdoor
up 13.3 percent, both following results.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.15-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 92 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 141 new highs and 66 new lows.
About 6.4 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.8 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)