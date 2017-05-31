* JPMorgan, Bank of America weigh after revenue warnings
* Oil touches 3-week low
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. stocks retreated on
Wednesday, pulled lower by weakness in financials after JPMorgan
and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness in the current
quarter, while a drop in oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
JPMorgan blamed lower volatility for a 15 percent
decline in trading revenue compared with last year, while Bank
of America said trading revenue in the second quarter
was on track to be 10 to 12 percent lower than last year.
Financials rallied more than 20 percent in the wake
of the U.S. presidential election on hopes of fiscal stimulus
and deregulation under President Donald Trump but have struggled
in recent weeks. The sector is now down 0.8 percent on the year.
"It is just investors' confidence in the Trump policies is
waning, it continues to wane," said Lindsey Bell, investment
strategist at CFRA Research in New York.
Measures of market volatility are at rock-bottom, hitting
trading desks at big banks. The U.S. stock market's main gauge
of investor anxiety closed at its lowest level in over
two decades on May 8 and has not topped its long-term average of
20 since November. It did, however, hit a seven-day high of
11.18 on Wednesday.
JPMorgan shares lost 2.4 percent while Goldman Sachs
fell 3.4 percent and was the biggest drag on the Dow.
Bank of America was down 2.7 percent.
Adding to the pressure, oil prices touched a three week low
as rising Libyan production fueled concerns that OPEC-led output
cuts are being undermined by several countries that are excluded
from the deal. U.S. crude lost 2.9 percent at $48.21 a
barrel and Brent was off 3.1 percent at $50.63.
Defensive plays such as utilities, up 0.6 percent
and telecoms, up 0.5 percent, were the bright spots.
"It’s just more of an instance where the market is getting a
little bit skittish," said Bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.91 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 20,992.56, the S&P 500 lost 4.86
points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,408.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 21.02 points, or 0.34 percent, to 6,182.17.
Shares of Michael Kors plunged 9.6 percent to
$32.81 after the luxury fashion retailer gave a bleak full-year
forecast and said it would shut more than 100 full-price retail
stores in the next two years.
Mallinckrodt was down 1.3 percent at $43.09, after
sources said the drugmaker is exploring a sale of its generic
drug unit, in a deal that could fetch as much as $2 billion.
Analog Devices rose 2.5 percent to $86.91 after the
chipmaker's quarterly results came in above expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.33-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.48-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)