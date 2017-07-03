UPDATE 7-N.Korea says first intercontinental ballistic missile test successful
* Weapon puts N.Korea on path to strike U.S., some experts say
NEW YORK, July 3 The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials moved higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intraday record as energy and bank stocks gained, but continued weakness in the technology sector pulled the Nasdaq lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.77 points, or 0.61 percent, to 21,479.4, the S&P 500 gained 5.61 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,429.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.36 points, or 0.49 percent, to 6,110.06. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAO PAULO, July 4 Pfizer Inc has agreed to exit Laboratório Teuto Brasileiro SA for a token amount after failing to find a buyer for the 40 percent stake it held in the Brazilian generic drugmaking joint venture, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
* Monogram to be acquired for $12.00 per share in cash by Greystar led fund