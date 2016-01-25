NEW YORK Jan 25 Wall Street sold off on Monday, pulled lower by further weakness in oil prices as energy shares led declines, with major indexes giving back much of last week's strong gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 207.33 points, or 1.29 percent, to 15,886.18, the S&P 500 lost 29.59 points, or 1.55 percent, to 1,877.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.69 points, or 1.58 percent, to 4,518.49. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)