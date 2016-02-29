* China's central bank cuts reserve requirement ratio
* U.S. crude rises more than 3 pct
* Valeant drops after delaying release of results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.63 pct, S&P 0.64 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct
(Updates to U.S. afternoon trading)
By Noel Randewich
Feb 29 Wall Street fell on Monday, breaking from
its recent lockstep with oil prices as a recovery in recently
beaten-down utilities stocks was offset by a drop in healthcare
and energy shares.
U.S. indexes gave up early gains despite a 3 percent rally
in U.S. oil prices. Stocks and oil have been strongly correlated
in recent months as crude prices tanked to decade lows.
Following gains last week, technical trading dominated the
action as the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average. The
index rose above the average on Thursday for the first time this
year.
"If stocks rally up to a declining 50-day average, people
will sell against that," said Michael Matousek, head trader at
U.S. Global Investors Inc in San Antonio. "From a psychological
standpoint, you have that overhead resistance at that level."
At 3:14 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was down
0.63 percent to 16,534.75 and the S&P 500 had lost 0.64
percent to 1,935.63. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.53
percent to 4,566.36.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors fell, led by a 1 percent
decline in the healthcare sector.
Strong data, including improving consumer spending trends,
released last week suggested the U.S. economy was recovering
better than expected, raising expectations that the Federal
Reserve will hike rates this year.
Federal funds futures implied traders see a 38 percent
chance of a hike in June and a 57 percent chance in December,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
Shares of Endo International slumped 20 percent
after the pharmaceutical company's revenue forecast missed
estimates.
Valeant fell 9.76 percent after the Canadian
drugmaker said its chief executive would return from medical
leave and it delayed the release of its quarterly results.
Icahn Enterprises rose 5.34 percent after the
activist investor offered to buy the rest of Federal Mogul
. Shares of the auto parts maker soared 44 percent to
$7.13.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,684
to 1,323. On the Nasdaq, 1,454 issues rose and 1,341 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 34 lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Dan Grebler)