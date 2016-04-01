US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, April 1 Wall Street extended a seven-week rally on Friday after upbeat U.S. jobs and factory data hinted at stronger corporate earnings without increasing concerns of potential U.S. interest rate hikes.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 108.14 points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,793.23, the S&P 500 gained 13.15 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,072.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.70 points, or 0.92 percent, to 4,914.54. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
