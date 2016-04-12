(Corrects 2nd bullet point and paragraph 11 to show Brent crude
at four-month high, not five-month high)
* All 10 S&P sectors trade higher
* Brent crude hits 4-month high
* Alcoa shares drop after earnings report
* Financials gain as JPMorgan set to kick off bank earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.99 pct, S&P 0.93 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
April 12 Wall Street gained on Tuesday, led by
surging energy shares that were buttressed by rising oil prices,
while Alcoa kicked off an expected tepid corporate earnings
season.
All 10 S&P sectors were higher in afternoon trading. Energy
shares jumped 3 percent, with oil majors Exxon Mobil
and Chevron giving two of the biggest boosts to
the S&P 500.
Financials, the worst performing group this year,
rose 1.2 percent. JP Morgan was set to report results on
Wednesday, followed by other banks later in the week.
S&P 500 profits are expected to have fallen 7.8 percent in
the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Alcoa shares fell 3.2 percent on Tuesday after the
metals company late on Monday reported a lower quarterly profit,
with results hurt by low commodity prices.
"The market has been expecting earnings to be absolutely
terrible and they are, but they're not quite as terrible as
everyone thought and things are looking better ahead," said Brad
McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in
Waltham, Massachusetts.
"When you combine not-as-bad today with the promise of a
better tomorrow, that says that perhaps there's more upside and
the market is starting to react to that."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 173.68
points, or 0.99 percent, to 17,730.09, the S&P 500 had
gained 19.05 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,061.04 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 35.23 points, or 0.73 percent, to
4,868.63.
Wall Street's rocky start to 2016 was followed by a sharp
rebound since mid-February and stocks are now slightly positive
for 2016.
The stock market has taken its cues from the fluctuations in
depressed oil prices for much of the past few months, although
that correlation has weakened some in recent weeks.
Global oil prices hit four-month highs on Tuesday, hovering
just under $45 a barrel after a report that top producers Russia
and Saudi Arabia have agreed to freeze output ahead of a
much-anticipated producers meeting on Sunday.
Global risks remain a concern. The International Monetary
Fund cut its global growth forecast for the fourth time in the
past year on Tuesday, citing China's slowdown and chronic
weakness in advanced economies.
Juniper Networks sank 7.9 percent to $22.93. The
network gear maker projected lower-than-expected quarterly
profit and revenue.
Starbucks fell 2.8 percent to $59.23 after Deutsche
Bank downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy."
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,408 to 564, for a 4.27-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,903 issues rose and 862 fell for a 2.21-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; additional reporting
by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)