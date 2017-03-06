* Trump sets 90-day ban on travel to U.S. from 6 countries
* North Korea fires four ballistic missiles
* Fed meets next week to decide on rate hike
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stocks retreated on
Monday in a broad decline as investors took a dim view of the
latest turbulence surrounding the Trump administration along
with geopolitical tensions emanating from Asia.
The S&P 500 has rallied 11 percent in the wake of President
Donald Trump's victory in November, with investors betting on
the implementation of reduced regulations, lower taxes and
increased infrastructure spending.
But a lack of detail on Trump's proposals, his isolationist
stance and setbacks in filling his Cabinet have made investors
question whether the post-election rally has run its course as
stock valuations become stretched.
Trump accused predecessor Barack Obama on Saturday of
wiretapping him during the late stages of the 2016 election
campaign, but offered no evidence.
Some investors worried that the accusation could delay
Trump's economic agenda.
"The bottom line is, investors have predicated this rally on
this new administration getting things done," said Jack Ablin,
chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
"The more news that circulates that is now whipping
Washington into a frenzy, the less bandwidth they have to focus
on getting these measures through."
Adding to investor caution were rising tensions in East Asia
after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off
Japan's northwest.
Trump also signed a revised executive order on Monday for a
90-day travel ban to the United States from six Muslim-majority
countries, removing Iraq from the list after his controversial
first attempt was blocked in the courts.
Valuations are a cause for concern. The S&P 500 is trading
at nearly 18 times forward earnings estimates against the
long-term average of about 15 times, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Investors are also grappling with the likelihood of an
interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its meeting
next week, with traders now expecting about an 85-percent chance
of a hike versus roughly 30-percent at the start of last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.33 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 20,964.38, the S&P 500 lost 7.65
points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,375.47 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 21.07 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,849.69.
Of the 11 major S&P sectors, only energy, up 0.2
percent, managed a modest advance.
Among stocks, Netflix, advanced 2 percent to
$141.94 following a UBS rating upgrade to "buy".
Tyson Foods dropped 2.1 percent at $2.26 after a
strain of bird flu was detected in a chicken breeder flock on a
Tennessee farm contracted with the company.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.74-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.57-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 53 new highs and 54 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)