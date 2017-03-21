* Financials biggest laggards on S&P
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields hit 3-week low
* Indexes down: Dow 0.65 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
March 21 U.S. stocks gave up early gains and
turned sharply lower on Tuesday, led by a fall in financial
shares, as investors began to question how quickly the Trump
administration can implement pro-growth policies.
The financial index dropped 2 percent and was on
track for the biggest daily percentage fall since Jan. 17. Bank
of America, off 4.6 percent, was the biggest drag on the
S&P 500 while a 2.3 percent drop in Goldman Sachs pulled
the Dow lower.
Financials have weakened in tandem with a pullback in bond
yields following the Federal Reserve's policy announcement last
week. The central bank raised rates by 25 basis points but
signaled it would remain on a gradual pace of hike.
"With the financials, a lot of that has to do with the yield
on the 10-year that has moved its way back to the middle of the
range," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"All the way down, financials have been getting tagged with
that."
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were last up
9/32 in price to yield 2.441 percent, the lowest yield since
March 1.
Sectors expected to benefit from policies of lower taxes and
fiscal stimulus were weaker as investors grew leery those plans
may take longer to implement if the Trump administration has to
expend more time and energy to get a healthcare plan passed.
The Russell 2000 index of smallcap stocks was down
1.7 percent, on pace for its worst day since Oct. 11.
"Republicans should have prioritized tax reform ahead of
healthcare reform. They’re coming across as a motley crew rather
than a party that can get things done," said Brian Jacobsen,
chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in
Menomonee falls, Wisconsin.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 136.82 points,
or 0.65 percent, to 20,769.04, the S&P 500 lost 16.54
points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,356.93 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 59.14 points, or 1 percent, to 5,842.39.
The financial sector is the best performing of the 11 major
S&P sectors since the election, up nearly 20 percent on
President Donald Trump's proposals of deregulation and tax
reform. The Russell 2000 is up nearly 14 percent over the same
time frame.
Stocks have been hovering near record highs for most of the
month as investors have also grown concern about elevated
valuations.
The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times forward earnings
estimates against the long-term average of 15 times, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
3.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.06-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 66 new lows.
