NEW YORK, March 24 Major U.S. stock indexes
turned negative and sank to session lows on Friday as a highly
anticipated vote in Congress on a healthcare bill neared.
Republicans in Congress said they lacked the votes needed
for passage of their U.S. healthcare system overhaul. The White
House said the vote was set for about 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT).
Investors have been concerned about how the healthcare
bill's potential failure might affect President Donald Trump's
broader economic agenda, including tax reform.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.17 points,
or 0.51 percent, to 20,551.41, the S&P 500 lost 7.79
points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,338.17 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 4.41 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,813.29.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)