* TJX, Staples fall on results
* Pfizer down after Citi cuts to "sell"
* Microsoft leads technology sector gainers
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, May 16 The S&P 500 was down slightly
on Tuesday after a slew of mixed economic data and earnings
while the Nasdaq hit another record as it was boosted by gains
in technology stocks.
U.S. manufacturing production showed its biggest increase in
more than three years for April, bolstering a view that economic
growth picked up early in the second quarter despite a surprise
decline in homebuilding.
While home improvement chain Home Depot reported a
better-than-expected first-quarter performance, TJX Cos Inc,
the owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, posted
slowing comparable-store sales growth and a disappointing
current-quarter profit forecast.
The news was not positive enough to boost investment nor so
negative as to make investors flee stocks and rush into bonds,
according to Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones
in St. Louis.
"It's a combination of earnings and better than expected
industrial production countered with concerns about future
economic data and the fact we continue to see weak retail
sales," said Warne.
"With the consumer being more than two-thirds of economic
growth, if consumer spending is weak, can we continue to see
solid economic growth?"
Investors were also cautious about potential delays to the
government's tax and regulation reform agenda after reports late
Monday that President Donald Trump disclosed highly classified
information to Russia's foreign minister about a planned Islamic
State operation.
At 2:36PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 7.35 points, or 0.04 percent, to 20,974.59. The S&P 500
had lost 3.48 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,398.84 easing
from an all-time high of 2,405.77.
The Nasdaq Composite had added 10.43 points, or 0.17
percent, to 6,160.11 after touching a record of 6,163.74.
Only three of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were positive,
with the technology sector providing the biggest
boost. It was up 0.3 percent, and its biggest driver was
Microsoft, which was up 1.7 percent.
"A lot of technology right now is driven by worries about
cyber security as investors believe more companies will have to
upgrade their computer systems and add security," said Warne.
The security industry was reeling after the WannaCry
ransomware cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000
computers in 150 countries since Friday.
The energy sector was the biggest percentage
decliner after rising sharply in Monday's session.
Pfizer was the S&P's biggest drag on the S&P with a
2 percent drop to $32.45 after Citigroup downgraded the drug
developer's stock to "sell" from "neutral".
Staples was off 3.7 percent at $8.97 after the
office supplies retailer reported a decline in quarterly sales.
Home Depot shares were up 1 percent at $159.05 while TJX was
down 3.9 percent at $73.88.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.47-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, decliners led advancers 1.31 to 1.
The S&P 500 posted 58 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 119 new highs and 57 new lows.
