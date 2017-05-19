* Deere hits record high on profit beat, lifts Caterpillar
* Autodesk among biggest gainers on S&P 500, Nasdaq
* Wal-Mart rises on rating upgrade
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct
(Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, May 19 U.S. stocks rallied on Friday
as strong corporate earnings lifted investors' spirits in a week
dominated by uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's U.S.
presidency.
Wall Street's major indexes were down for the week and
Nasdaq was set for its biggest weekly drop since mid-April after
reports earlier this week that Trump tried to interfere in a
federal investigation.
Trump left on Friday for his first foreign trip since taking
office in the hopes of shifting the focus away from domestic
controversies.
"You've had no Washington drama today and decent earnings,"
said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial
in Boston. "It's the cyclical parts of the market that are
moving today and the defensives are lagging. With Washington not
in the headlines, we can focus on the economy, and the economy
is in good shape in our view."
The market has not fully regained the ground lost in
Wednesday's selloff as investors continued to doubt whether
Trump will be able to fulfill campaign promises for fiscal
stimulus and tax reform.
At 2:42 p.m. EST (1842 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 186.75 points, or 0.9 percent, to
20,849.77; the S&P 500 gained 22.8 points, or 0.96
percent, to 2,388.52; and the Nasdaq Composite added
49.89 points, or 0.82 percent, to 6,105.02.
Strong quarterly earnings from companies such as Autodesk
Inc and Deere & Co helped. Autodesk jumped 14.6
percent and was among the biggest percentage gainers on the S&P
and the Nasdaq. The software maker reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue on Thursday.
Deere hit an all-time high of $122.24 and was last up 7.8
percent at $121.46 after the farm and construction equipment
maker posted a better-than-estimated quarterly profit.
Deere helped lift Caterpillar Inc by 2.3 percent.
General Electric Co was the S&P's top driver with a 2.4
percent rise.
Of the 452 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far,
about 75 percent have topped earnings expectations. In a typical
quarter, about 64 percent beat estimates, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with industrials
, materials, energy and financials
all gaining about 1 percent.
Energy shares were boosted by a 2 percent increase in oil
futures on growing expectations that OPEC and
other producing countries will agree at a meeting next week to
extend crude output cuts.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc was up 1.6 percent at $78.80
after BMO upgraded the stock to "market perform" from
"underperform." The move followed Wal-Mart's report on Thursday
of higher-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S.
stores.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York
Stock Exchange by a 4.69-to-1 ratio. On Nasdaq, a 2.23-to-1
ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and eight new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 52 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Jeffrey Benkoe)