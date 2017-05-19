* Washington Post: WH official of interest in Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great
pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.63 pct, S&P 0.63 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
(Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, May 19 U.S. stocks pared gains in late
afternoon trading after two reports related to an investigation
into possible coordination between Russia and the election
campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump.
A current White House official is a significant person of
interest in the law enforcement investigation, the Washington
Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Separately the New York Times reported that Trump told
Russian officials at the White House that firing FBI Director
James Comey relieved "great pressure" from an ongoing probe into
Russia and the election. The Times report cited a document
summarizing the meeting.
"You've headline risk and the market sold off briefly
because of those headlines on a slow Friday afternoon," Andrew
Frankel, co-president of Stuart Frankel & Co in New York.
At 3:30PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up
129.7 points, or 0.63 percent, to 20,792.72, the S&P 500
had gained 14.88 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,380.6 and the
Nasdaq Composite had added 30.06 points, or 0.50
percent, to 6,085.19.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
3.27-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.70-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 80 new highs and 55 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)