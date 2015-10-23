US STOCKS-Wall St gains, backed by stronger U.S. economy
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Futures up: Dow 69 pts, S&P 8.25 pts, Nasdaq 33.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 23 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday after strong quarterly results from Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon fueled a broad rally across the technology sector.
* The Dow and S&P 500 closed at their highest levels in two months on Thursday, driven by strong quarterly results including that of McDonald's.
* Global stocks rallied to two-month highs on the prospect of an extended stimulus program by the European Central Bank.
* Shares of Alphabet soared 9.7 percent to $746.95 premarket after Google's new holding company beat profit estimates and set its first share buyback on Thursday.
* Microsoft rose 8.1 percent to $51.90 after its adjusted revenue beat expectations for the ninth quarter in a row.
* Amazon was up 9.4 percent at $617.00 after the e-commerce company posted a surprise profit for the second quarter.
* Pandora sank 25.7 percent to $14.26 after the music streaming service provider reported a bigger quarterly loss.
* Skechers tanked 24.8 percent to $34.75 after its revenue missed estimates.
* Markit's preliminary manufacturing PMI index is expected to have declined to 52.8 in October from 53.1 in September. The data is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT).
Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.25 points, or 0.4 percent, with 153,153 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33.5 points, or 0.74 percent, on volume of 29,983 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 69 points, or 0.4 percent, with 20,422 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)