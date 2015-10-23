* Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft spark rally in tech stocks

* Pandora, Skechers sink after poor results

* Whirlpool up after results

* Futures up: Dow 142 pts, S&P 15 pts, Nasdaq 59.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 23 U.S. stocks were set to open higher on Friday after a surprise interest rate cut in China added to a broad rally driven by strong quarterly results from Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon.

China's central bank cut interest rates for the sixth time since November on Friday in another attempt to jumpstart a slowing economy.

"Some of the worst fears associated with China were put to bed at least temporarily," said Ernie Cecilia, chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust.

Global markets rose again, a day after the European Central Bank signaled that it was ready to extend its stimulus plan.

Shares of Alphabet soared 10.2 percent to $750.56 premarket, set to open at a record high, after Google's new holding company beat profit estimates and set its first share buyback on Thursday.

Microsoft rose 9.7 percent to $52.70, set to open at a 15-year high, after its adjusted revenue beat expectations for the ninth quarter in a row.

Amazon was up 9.6 percent at $618.00 after the e-commerce company posted a surprise profit for the second quarter in a row.

The optimism drove Facebook up 3.2 percent to $102.92 and Twitter up 2 percent to $29.73.

At 8:36 a.m. ET (1236 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.73 percent, with 315,491 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 59.75 points, or 1.31 percent, on volume of 58,594 contracts. Dow e-minis were up 142 points, or 0.82 percent, with 38,429 contracts changing hands.

Autoliv rose 3.3 percent to $120.85 after the seat belt and airbag maker said it sees positive signs in China after a profit beat.

American Airlines rose 3.3 percent to $47.51 after results.

Whirlpool jumped 6.1 percent to $169.50 after it posted higher-than-expected profit and narrowed its forecast.

Analyst sentiment on overall third-quarter earnings has improved following a string of strong results from blue chips.

S&P 500 earnings for the period are now expected to decline a more modest 3.3 percent than the 4.9 percent forecast at the start of the reporting season, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Dow and S&P 500 closed at their highest levels in two months on Thursday, driven by strong quarterly results including that of McDonald's.

Pandora sank 31.9 percent to $13.07 after the music streaming service provider reported a bigger loss.

Skechers tanked 25.7 percent to $34.30 after its revenue missed estimates.

Markit's preliminary manufacturing PMI index is expected to have declined to 52.8 in October from 53.1 in September. The data is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. ET. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)