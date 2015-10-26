* Fed meeting, more earnings reports awaited
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 26 U.S. stocks were lower in early trading
on Monday ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting
and as Apple shares fell a day before it reports quarterly
results.
The Fed is not seen raising rates at the two-day meeting but
investors will scrutinize its statement on Wednesday for a
bearing on when it will pull the trigger.
While Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said the central bank could
raise rates this year, it will do so only if there are clear
signs of sustained economic growth.
Traders are pricing in only a 6 percent chance of rates
being increased at this week's meeting and a 39 percent chance
of a December hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
"I don't think it's anything more than an early morning
breather after a nice surge in equities," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
Investors are awaiting U.S. home sales data, which is
expected to show a decline to an annual rate of 550,000 units in
September after two months of gains. The data is expected at
10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
Apple's shares were down 2.8 percent at $115.73,
making it the biggest drag on the three major indexes.
At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 22.18 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,624.52, the S&P 500
was down 7.3 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,067.85 and the
Nasdaq Composite index was down 14.91 points, or 0.3
percent, at 5,016.95.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were down, with the energy
sector's 1.3 percent fall leading the decliners. Oil
fell on Monday on a global supply glut.
Wall Street closed higher on Friday after a rally in tech
stocks helped the S&P 500 to positive territory for the year.
The three major indexes touched their highest levels since
early August, when China's devaluation of its currency sent
global markets into a tailspin.
"For the rest of today, I would expect a quiet type of
session, digesting the recent gains," Bakhos said.
Strong quarterly results from tech companies have helped
improve expectations on overall U.S. third-quarter earnings.
S&P 500 earnings are estimated to have declined a more
modest 2.8 percent in the quarter, compared with 4.9 percent
forecast at the start of the reporting season, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals was down 7.8 percent at
$107.06. The company said it would set up a panel to probe
allegations about its associations with specialty pharmacy
distributor Philador.
Ctrip.com was up 21.7 percent at $90.50 after the
online travel firm said it would merge with Qunar Cayman
Islands. Qunar jumped nearly 11 percent to $44.23.
Pep Boys jumped 22.7 percent to $14.71 after it
agreed to be acquired by Bridgestone for $15 per share.
Piedmont Natural Gas soared 35.3 percent to $57.13
after it agreed to be bought by Duke Energy. Duke Energy
fell 1 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,752 to 976. On the Nasdaq, 1,520 issues fell and 864 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 22 new 52-week highs and six new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 19 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)