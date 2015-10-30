* Futures up: Dow 12 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 30 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Friday ahead of earnings reports from energy giants
Exxon and Chevron and data on consumer spending.
* Global markets rose as central banks kept stimulus
programs intact. U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday,
weighed by interest-rate sensitive utilities stocks.
* Brent crude held firm at around $49 per barrel, despite
worries about a supply glut.
* U.S. consumer spending data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230
GMT), is forecast to have risen 0.2 percent in September from a
0.4 increase in August.
* Also scheduled is the University of Michigan's final index
on consumer sentiment, which is expected to rise to 92.5 in
October from 92.1 in September. The data is due at 10:00 a.m.
* While the Federal Reserve's comments on interest rates
have been in investors' minds, the focus has largely been on
quarterly earnings reports for a reading on the impact of the
global economic slowdown on corporate health.
* Strong results from blue-chips have helped improve analyst
sentiment, with profits at S&P 500 companies now expected to
fall 1.7 percent, far less than the 4.9 percent drop forecast at
the start of earnings season, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Abbvie's shares were up 5.1 percent at $56.88
while CVS Health fell 0.8 percent after results.
* LinkedIn's shares shot up 12.8 percent to $244.67
premarket after the company's quarterly results beat estimates.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals was down 6.7 percent at
$104.01 after it said it is cutting all ties with specialty
pharmacy Philidor.
* Starbucks was down 1.5 percent at $61.55 after a
disappointing profit forecast for the crucial holiday quarter.
* AB InBev's U.S.-listed shares were up 2.2 percent
after the brewer gave positive view on revenue this year.
* The Fed's Board of Governors will hold an open meeting in
Washington on policies regarding large banking organizations.
* San Francisco Fed President John Williams is slated to
take part in a discussion on interest rates.
Futures snapshot at 7:06 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.1 percent,
with 149,494 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.09
percent, on volume of 23,073 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.07 percent,
with 18,040 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)