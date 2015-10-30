* Exxon, Chevron up slightly after results
* LinkedIn, Abbvie soar after results
* Keycorp down after agreeing to buy First Niagara
* Consumer spending barely rose in September
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 30 U.S. stock indexes were flat on the last
trading day of what could be the best month for stocks in four
years as investors assessed consumer spending data and results
from energy majors.
The S&P consumer staples sector slipped 0.63
percent after data showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in
September and the University of Michigan's index on consumer
sentiment came in below expectations.
The three major indexes have rallied about 9 percent in
October, mostly driven by the Fed's decision to keep rates
unchanged at its September meeting and largely positive
third-quarter results.
Energy majors Exxon and Chevron reported
better-than-expected results, helped by strong refining margins.
The stocks were up about 1 percent, with Chevron providing the
biggest boost to the Dow.
"My expectation is that the rest of the day is going to be
pretty quiet," said Bob Phillips, managing principal of Spectrum
Management Group in Indianapolis.
At 12:51 p.m. ET (1651 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 8.92 points, or 0.05 percent, at
17,764.72, the S&P 500 was down 0.07 points at 2,089.34
and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 1.46 points, or
0.03 percent, at 5,075.74.
A 0.8 percent drop in the financials sector offset
gains in energy stocks, which were lifted by higher
crude prices.
As the earning season winds down, investors will be looking
at data over the next several weeks for clues on the state of
the economy before the Federal Reserve's December meeting.
The Fed made it clear on Wednesday that a rate hike in
December was still possible if there was sufficient evidence
that the economy could withstand an increase.
Abbvie was up 10.7 percent at $59.89, giving the
biggest boost to the S&P 500, while CVS Health fell 3.9
percent to $99.74 after results.
Keycorp fell 6.7 percent to $12.49 after it said it
would buy First Niagara Financial for $4.1 billion.
First Niagara rose less than a percent.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals was down 11.7 percent at
$98.46 after it said it was cutting all ties with specialty
pharmacy Philidor.
LinkedIn shot up 11.4 percent to $241.81 while
Expedia jumped 8.7 percent to $138.12 after their
quarterly results beat estimates.
Baidu was up nearly 10 percent at $185.49 after
strong results, providing the biggest boost to the Nasdaq.
Strong results from blue-chips have helped improve analyst
sentiment on overall earnings.
Profits at S&P 500 companies are now expected to fall 1
percent, far less than the 4.9 percent forecast at the start of
earnings season, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,553
to 1,345. On the Nasdaq, 1,468 issues fell and 1,211 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 66 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)