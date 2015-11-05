* Facebook hits record high after results
* HomeAway surges after Expedia's buyout offer
* Finance stock gain on chances of Dec rate hike
* Investors await Friday's monthly jobs report
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct
(Updates to open)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 5 U.S. stocks indexes moved higher on
Thursday morning, boosted by strong results from Facebook
and as financial stocks rose on the possibility of a rate hike
next month.
Facebook shares rose 5.3 percent to a record high of $109.44
after the company's quarterly results beat estimates. The stock
gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Facebook also helped the S&P information technology sector
notch the highest gains among the 10 major S&P
sectors.
Investors are also awaiting Friday's crucial monthly nonfarm
payrolls data to gauge if the Federal Reserve will lift interest
rates in December, a likelihood Fed Chair Janet Yellen alluded
to on Thursday.
"It's going to be a quiet day ... as people are going to be
squaring positions and getting set up," said Matthew Tuttle,
chief executive of Tuttle Tactical Management in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"I think tomorrow's going to be where the real action is."
At 9:57 a.m. ET (1457 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 48.5 points, or 0.27 percent, at 17,916.08.
The S&P 500 was up 4.28 points, or 0.20 percent, at
2,106.59 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 6.72
points, or 0.13 percent, at 5,149.20.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher. The financial
sector rose 0.38 percent, with Goldman Sachs' 0.7
percent rise the biggest influence on the Dow.
Stocks have rallied since the Fed signaled last week that a
December rate hike was still on the table, yet the ongoing
debate over when the central bank will end an era of near-zero
interest rates has added to investor uncertainty.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims last week
remained at levels consistent with a fairly healthy labor
market. The report follow data on Wednesday that suggested the
economy was strong enough to support higher rates.
In corporate news, HomeAway surged 23 percent to
$39.49 after Expedia said it would buy the vacation
rental site for $3.9 billion. Expedia was up 2.7 percent at
$137.77.
Qualcomm fell 9.5 percent to $54.65 after giving a
lower-than-expected profit forecast for the first quarter.
Celgene fell 5 percent to $120.80 after it posted
its slowest revenue growth in five quarters.
Whole Foods slumped 4.9 percent to $29.24 after an
unexpected drop in quarterly same-store sales.
FireEye sank nearly 20 percent to $23.38 after the
cybersecurity company cut its full-year revenue forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,449
to 1,299. On the Nasdaq, 1,238 issues rose and 1,117 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 12 new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 39 new highs and 36 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)