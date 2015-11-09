* China Oct. trade surplus at record high

* OECD cuts 2015 global growth forecast

* All 10 S&P sectors lower, led by consumer stocks

* Priceline drops after weak profit forecast

* Indexes down: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 1.07 pct, Nasdaq 1.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 9 U.S. stock indexes fell 1 percent in late morning trading on Monday, their biggest fall in six weeks, as weak Chinese trade data and a cut in the OECD's global growth forecast sparked fears about a global economic slowdown.

The selloff was broad based, with all the 10 major S&P sectors in the red, led by a decline in consumer discretionary and energy stocks. Only two of the 30 components of the Dow Jones industrial average were higher.

Data from China, one of the one of the U.S.'s biggest trade partners, showed a fall in exports and imports in October left it with a record high trade surplus. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development cut its 2015 global growth forecast again.

U.S. stocks have largely brushed off concerns about the global economy and have ended higher for six weeks in a row, buoyed by better-than-expected corporate results and signs of a strengthening domestic economy.

"We've had a rally up and I think we're just about done for now, at least for the next couple of weeks," said Gary Kaltbaum, president of Kaltbaum & Associates in Orlando, Florida.

"To me, it's more that the market is petering out here after rallying," Kaltbaum said, adding the rally was mostly driven by large-cap names that "made things look better than they really are".

At 11:06 a.m. ET (1606 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average was down 186.4 points, or 1.04 percent, at 17,723.93.

The S&P 500 was down 22.41 points, or 1.07 percent, at 2,076.79 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 52.47 points, or 1.02 percent, at 5,094.65.

U.S. corporates face the prospect of higher borrowing costs if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates next month, as is widely expected after Friday's strong jobs report.

They also now face renewed fears of a slowdown in China, a key market for many companies, as they head into the crucial holiday shopping season.

The consumer discretionary sector was hit the worst among the S&P sectors. It was down 1.35 percent, weighed down by Priceline.

Priceline was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, falling 8.2 percent to $1330.93 after a weak fourth-quarter profit forecast. Rival Expedia also fell 1.2 percent to $131.69.

A fall in oil prices led to a 1.3 percent decline in the energy sector. Exxon and Chevron were down nearly 2 percent.

Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon were all down more than 1 percent. Dow components IBM and Caterpillar were down more than 2 percent.

Among the rare bright spots, Dean Foods rose 4 percent to $18.64 after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Apache jumped 10.8 percent to $52.86 after Bloomberg reported the oil and gas company had rejected a takeover approach from an unidentified party.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 2,495 to 489. On the Nasdaq, 1,825 issues fell and 799 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and nine new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 80 new highs and 35 new lows. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)