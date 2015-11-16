* Starwood falls after buyout offer from Marriott

* Crude oil higher after Paris attacks

* NYSE, Nasdaq to observe minute of silence at 9:25 a.m. ET

* Futures down: Dow 23 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 16 U.S. stock futures were slightly down on Monday after recovering most of their weekend losses following Friday's attacks in Paris.

Global stocks steadied after initial losses. Gains in the energy sector underpinned European shares after crude prices rose in the wake of French air strikes in Syria.

"Expectations are that (the attacks) will have a modest potential economic impact and, as a result, markets have the potential to look through this over the very near term," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in New York.

At 8:51 a.m. ET (1351 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02 percent, with 282,267 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.75 points, or 0.15 percent, on volume of 41,527 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.13 percent, with 37,225 contracts changing hands.

The Paris attacks added to the uncertainty already facing the market. U.S. stocks logged their largest weekly loss since August last week on the back of weak economic data and disappointing earnings from retailers such as Macy's.

Gold prices rebounded from a six-year low on Monday as risk-averse investors bought into the safe-haven metal after the attacks. The euro was at near 7-month lows against the dollar.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq said on Sunday they would observe a minute of silence at 9:25 a.m. ET (1425 GMT) to honor the victims of the attacks.

Airline stocks slipped on fears that the attacks would curb travel. American Airlines was down 1.6 percent, United Continental was off 1.4 percent and Delta Airlines fell 1.3 percent.

Cruise operator Carnival Corp fell 1.9 percent, while travel company Expedia was down 2 percent.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is not selling any securities from his portfolio as a result of the attacks, CNBC quoted him as saying.

Buffett cut his stakes in Goldman Sachs and Wal-Mart in the quarter to Sept. 30, and raised his holding in IBM, according to a regulatory filing. Goldman was flat, while both IBM and Wal-Mart were up slightly.

Starwood Hotels fell 5.2 percent to $71.07 premarket after agreeing to be bought by Marriott International for $12.2 billion, or $72.08 per share. Marriott fell 1.1 percent to $71.91.

Clovis Oncology sank nearly 60 percent to $388.30 after it said its cancer treatment could be delayed as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had sought more information. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)