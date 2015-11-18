* Futures up: Dow 3 pts, S&P 0.25 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 18 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious after a
shootout between French police and militants in Paris and a bomb
scare at a German soccer match.
* Investors are also awaiting the minutes of the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting last month, due for release at 2:00
p.m. ET (1900 GMT).
* The minutes will be analyzed for clues on the central
bank's reading of the economy. The Fed is widely expected to
raise interest rates at its December meeting.
* U.S. stocks forfeited gains on Tuesday after a soccer
match between Germany and the Netherlands, which German
Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to attend, was called off over
fears of a bombing.
* The dollar touched its highest since mid-April and
gold inched up on Wednesday.
* Lowe's shares rose 1.2 percent to $73.75 premarket
after its profit beat estimates.
* Fairchild Semiconductor jumped 7.1 percent to
$19.15 after On Semiconductor said it would buy the
company for $2.4 billion. On Semiconductor's shares were
untraded.
Futures snapshot at 6:38 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.02 percent,
with 12,467 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 95,046 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.02
percent, on volume of 16,601 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)