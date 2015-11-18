* Apple rises after Goldman adds to conviction buy list

* Lowe's rises after profit beats

* Fairchild Semiconductor up after buyout offer

* Citrix down after spin off plan, job cuts

* Fed minutes for Oct. meeting expected at 2 p.m. ET

* Futures up: Dow 27 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 18 U.S. stocks looked set to open higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting, but investors remained cautious due to heightened security concerns after last week's deadly attacks in Paris.

French police raided an apartment in Paris on Wednesday, resulting in the death of two militants, while an international soccer match called off in Germany.

"All eyes are on the Fed, while geopolitical concerns remains on the minds of the investors," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

"These external factors are going to keep the market on the edge, in spite of what the Fed may or may not indicate."

The minutes of the Fed's meeting, due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), will give investors clues on the central bank's reading of the economy.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at its December meeting as data points to a recovery in the U.S. labor market and a modest rise in inflation last month.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. housing starts fell to a seven-month low, but a surge in building permits suggested the housing market remained on solid ground.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 27 points, or 0.15 percent, with 17,519 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.13 percent, with 132,425 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.22 percent, on volume of 23,698 contracts.

The dollar slipped from seven-month highs and gold inched up on Wednesday, as investors sought safer havens.

Apple's shares were up 1.5 percent at $115.45 in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs added the iPhone maker to its "conviction buy" list, saying it sees potential for shares gaining as much as 43 pct from current levels.

Target rose 2.3 percent to $74.60 and Lowe's 1.2 percent to $73.75 after reporting better-than-expected earnings.

Fairchild Semiconductor jumped 9 percent to $19.49 after On Semiconductor said it would buy the company for $2.4 billion.

Citrix Systems fell 3.4 percent to $75.75 after the cloud computing software maker said it would spin off its GoTo business and cut 10 percent of its workforce. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)