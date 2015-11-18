* Apple rises after Goldman adds to "conviction buy" list
* Lowe's rises after profit beats
* Fairchild Semiconductor up after buyout offer
* Citrix down after spin off plan, job cuts
* Fed minutes for Oct. meeting expected at 2 p.m. ET
* Indexes up: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 18 Wall Street was led higher by Apple and
energy stocks, ahead of the release of the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's October meeting which are likely to underpin
expectations of an interest rate increase next month.
Apple's shares were up 3.2 percent at $117.31 after
Goldman Sachs added the iPhone maker to its "conviction buy"
list, saying it sees potential for the stock gaining as much as
43 percent from current levels.
The stock provided the biggest boost to the three major
indexes, accounting for nearly a fifth of the Dow's gains.
Investors, however, remained cautious due to heightened
security concerns after last week's deadly attacks in Paris.
"All eyes are on the Fed, while geopolitical concerns
remains on the minds of the investors," said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
"These external factors are going to keep the market on the
edge, in spite of what the Fed may or may not indicate."
The minutes of the Fed's meeting, due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1900
GMT), will give investors clues on the central bank's reading of
the economy.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at its
December meeting as data pointed to a recovery in the U.S. labor
market and a modest rise in inflation last month.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. housing starts fell to a
seven-month low, but a surge in building permits suggested the
housing market remained on solid ground.
At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 86.25 points, or 0.49 percent, at 17,575.75, the S&P 500
was up 10.26 points, or 0.5 percent, at 2,060.7 and the
Nasdaq Composite index was up 22.89 points, or 0.46
percent, at 5,008.91.
All 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.55 percent
rise in the energy sector.
Crude prices were up more than 1 percent as data showed
inventories were falling in the United States. Exxon
rose 0.8 percent and Chevron nearly 2 percent.
Target fell 4.5 percent to $69.62, despite raising
its full-year profit forecast.
Lowe's was up 1.6 percent at $73.89 after its
quarterly earnings beat expectations.
Fairchild Semiconductor jumped 8.8 percent to $19.45
after On Semiconductor said it would buy the company for
$2.4 billion. On Semiconductor fell 6 percent to
$10.
Citrix Systems fell 3.6 percent to $75.60 after the
cloud computing software maker said it would spin off its GoTo
business and cut 10 percent of its workforce.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,984
to 660. On the Nasdaq, 1,435 issues rose and 694 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 27 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)