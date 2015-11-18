* Apple rises after Goldman adds to "conviction buy" list
* Fairchild Semiconductor up after buyout offer
* Fed minutes for Oct. meeting expected at 2 p.m. ET
* Indexes up: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 18 Gains in Apple shares and healthcare
stocks boosted Wall Street on Wednesday as investors awaited the
release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting
that were likely to underpin expectations of an interest rate
hike next month.
Apple's shares were up 3 percent at $117.07 after
Goldman Sachs added the iPhone maker to its "conviction buy"
list, saying it sees potential for the stock gaining as much as
43 percent from current levels.
The stock provided the biggest boost to the three major
indexes, accounting for nearly a fifth of the Dow's gains.
Investors, however, remained cautious due to heightened
security concerns after last week's deadly attacks in Paris.
"All eyes are on the Fed, while geopolitical concerns remain
on the minds of the investors," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
The minutes of the Fed's meeting, due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1900
GMT), will give investors clues on the central bank's reading of
the economy.
Investors widely expect the central bank to raise rates in
December, but remain uncertain about the magnitude of the
increase and the timing of further hikes.
"Until they start to get some clarity on that, you'll just
see the 'little bit up, little bit down' type of trading range
that we're in right now," said Dan Farley, regional investment
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. housing starts fell to a
seven-month low, but a surge in building permits suggested the
housing market remained on solid ground.
Lowe's shares were up after its earnings beat
expectations, but reversed course and were down 1.5 percent to
$71.76. Home Depot was down 1 percent to $124.92.
At 10:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 93.53 points, or 0.53 percent, at 17,583.03, the S&P 500
was up 10.24 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,060.68 and the
Nasdaq Composite index was up 25.64 points, or 0.51
percent, at 5,011.65.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.03
percent rise in the healthcare sector. Allergan
and Gilead gave the biggest boost to the sector.
Target fell nearly 6 percent to $68.62 as
disappointing digital sales overshadowed raised full-year profit
forecast.
Fairchild Semiconductor jumped 8.7 percent to $19.43
after On Semiconductor said it would buy the company for
$2.4 billion. On Semiconductor fell 9.2 percent to
$9.77.
Qualcomm dropped 7.6 percent to $48.93 after a
South Korean regulator alleged the chipmaker violated the
country's competition law.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,885
to 982. On the Nasdaq, 1,441 issues rose and 1,146 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and three
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 67 new
lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)