* Apple rises after Goldman adds to "conviction buy" list
* Fairchild Semiconductor up after buyout offer
* Fed minutes for Oct. meeting expected at 2 p.m. ET
* Indexes up: Dow 0.80 pct, S&P 0.81 pct, Nasdaq 0.89 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 18 Wall Street was higher on Wednesday,
boosted by Apple and healthcare stocks, as investors treaded
water ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's October
meeting that could help clarify the central bank's position on a
December rate hike.
Apple's shares were up 2.6 percent at $116.65 after
Goldman Sachs added the iPhone maker to its "conviction buy"
list, saying it sees potential for the stock gaining as much as
43 percent from current levels.
The stock provided the biggest boost to the three major
indexes.
Investors, however, remained cautious due to increased
global security concerns after last week's attacks in Paris.
"All eyes are on the Fed, while geopolitical concerns remain
on the minds of the investors," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
The minutes of the Fed's meeting, due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1900
GMT), will give investors clues on the central bank's reading of
the economy.
Investors widely expect the central bank to raise rates in
December, but remain uncertain about the magnitude of the
increase and the timing of further hikes.
"Until they start to get some clarity on that, you'll just
see the 'little bit up, little bit down' type of trading range
that we're in right now," said Dan Farley, regional investment
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. housing starts fell to a
seven-month low, but a surge in building permits suggested the
housing market remained on solid ground.
Lowe's wobbled despite reporting
better-than-expected profit and were nearly flat at $72.70. Home
Depot was down 0.4 percent to $125.67.
At 12:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 140.13 points, or 0.80 percent, at 17,629.63, the S&P 500
was up 16.57 points, or 0.81 percent, at 2,067.01 and the
Nasdaq Composite index was up 44.36 points, or 0.89
percent, at 5,030.38.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.25
percent rise in the healthcare sector. Allergan
and Gilead gave the biggest boosts to the sector.
Target fell nearly 6 percent to $68.62 as
disappointing digital sales overshadowed raised full-year profit
forecast.
Fairchild Semiconductor jumped 8.5 percent to $19.40
after On Semiconductor said it would buy the company for
$2.4 billion. On Semiconductor fell 7.8 percent to
$9.90.
Qualcomm dropped 9.5 percent to $47.93 after a
South Korean regulator alleged the chipmaker violated the
country's competition law.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,988
to 969. On the Nasdaq, 1,724 issues rose and 977 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 12 new 52-week highs and six new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 85 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)