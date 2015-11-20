US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 20 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday with no catalysts to drive the market convincingly in either direction.
* Barring a selloff, the market looked set for its best weekly performance since early October.
* Stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday, as a slump in healthcare stocks offset gains in tech names.
* Global stocks were also on track on Friday for their best week in more than a month.
* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted again at the bank's readiness to expand its stimulus program.
* Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting, released on Wednesday, hardened expectations of a December interest rate hike and hinted at a cautious approach after that.
* Nike's shares jumped 4.3 percent to $131.25 in premarket trading after the Dow component announced a $12 billion share buyback and a 2-for-1 share split.
* Intuit was up 12.3 percent at $109.39 in thin trading after it forecast a full-year profit above estimates.
* Square was up 3.2 percent at $13.49 after its sparkling debut on Thursday.
* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and New York Fed President William Dudley are slated to speak at separate events.
Futures snapshot at 6:48 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 58 points, or 0.33 percent, with 12,747 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.22 percent, with 94,522 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.2 percent, on volume of 13,130 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
