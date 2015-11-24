* Travel, leisure stocks fall after Turkey downs Russian jet

* Energy stocks rise with crude oil prices

* U.S. Q3 GDP growth revised to 2.1 pct from 1.5 pct

* Consumer sentiment weakest since September 2014

* Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.57 pct (Adds details, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 24 U.S. shares weakened in cautious trading on Tuesday as nervous investors sought low-risk assets after Turkish jets shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.

Oil prices were up more than 2 percent on the prospect of more chaos in the Middle East. Gold and U.S. Treasuries, traditional safe-haven assets, also rose.

"This has really gotten investors' attention," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago. "Investors are worried that tensions could escalate."

Travel-related stocks fell after the U.S. State Department issued a global travel alert for Americans. Among airlines, United Continental fell 3.8 percent, American Airlines 4 percent and Delta Air Lines 3.8 percent.

Shares of travel website operators Priceline and TripAdvisor dropped about 3 percent. Cruise operators Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean slid by similar percentages.

The Commerce Department revised third-quarter GDP growth to an annual rate of 2.1 percent, in line with expectations but up from 1.5 percent estimated previously.

But data from the Conference Board showed consumer sentiment in November was the lowest since September 2014.

At 11:26 a.m. ET (1626 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.41 points, or 0.19 percent, at 17,759.27, the S&P 500 was down 6.82 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,079.77 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 28.84 points, or 0.57 percent, at 5,073.64.

Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the consumer discretionary sector's 1.05 percent decline. Amazon and Disney were the biggest drags.

The energy sector was the only bright spot, rising 1.17 percent. Exxon and Chevron were both up about 1 percent.

Shares of Tiffany were up 0.4 percent at $76.93, recovering from a 2 percent loss in early trading after the upscale jeweler reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales and forecast a bigger fall in full-year profit than it expected.

Campbell Soup was up 2.7 percent at $51.12 after the world's biggest soup maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Xerox reversed course and was down 2.6 percent at $10.46. Carl Icahn disclosed a 7.13 percent stake late on Monday.

Hewlett-Packard will release its last quarterly results as a single company after the close.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,690 to 1,224. On the Nasdaq, 1,583 issues fell and 1,038 rose.

The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 50 new lows. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)