By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 2 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Wednesday as investors held off on taking big
positions ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.
* All eyes will be on Yellen as the Fed is widely expected
to pull the trigger on its first hike in interest rates in
almost a decade on Dec. 16.
* Yellen will speak before the Economic Club of Washington
at 12:25 p.m. ET (1625 GMT).
* She also testifies on the economic outlook before a joint
committee of Congress on Thursday.
* The economic data has not been playing ball with the Fed's
policy plans in recent weeks and has been mixed at best. While
construction spending has risen, there has been a sharp downturn
in the manufacturing surveys along with weaker retail sales.
* However, job growth has been strong and Friday's
employment report is expected to show that the U.S. economy
added 200,000 jobs in November.
* The CME Group's analysis of 30-day Fed funds futures
prices shows investors place the probability of an interest rate
hike this month at 75 percent.
* Other data on Wednesday is expected to show U.S. private
employers added 190,000 jobs in November, up from the 182,000 in
October. The data is expected at 8:15 a.m. ET.
* A host of Fed speakers make appearances through the day,
including Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis
Lockhart, San Francisco Fed President John Williams, Federal
Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo and Philadelphia Fed
President Patrick Harker.
* U.S. stocks started December on a positive note as health
and consumer shares bounced back while auto sales suggested
upbeat growth in November.
* Yahoo shares were up 5.3 percent at $35.49 in
premarket trading after reports that the company was weighing a
sale of its core Internet business. Alibaba, in which
Yahoo has a stake, was up 0.9 percent at $84.74.
* Facebook was up 0.2 percent at $107.29, a day after
CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he will put 99 percent of his Facebook
shares, currently worth about $45 billion, into a new
philanthropy project.
Futures snapshot at 7:03 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.07
percent, with 91,254 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.12
percent, on volume of 12,940 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.07 percent,
with 11,510 contracts changing hands.
