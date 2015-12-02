* Alphabet, Amazon, Netflix at record highs
* Private sector adds most jobs since June
* Yellen to speak at 12:25 p.m. ET
* November jobs report expected on Friday
* Dow down 0.21 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.14 pct
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Sweta Singh
Dec 2 The S&P 500 and the Dow drifted lower on
Wednesday as investors looked for clues from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen on the timing of an interest rate increase,
but record highs at Alphabet, Amazon and Netflix lifted Nasdaq.
Yellen will speak before the Economic Club of Washington at
12:25 p.m. ET (1625 GMT). She also testifies on the economic
outlook before a joint committee of Congress on Thursday.
Data showed U.S. private employers added the most number of
jobs since June.
"The preponderance of data seems to support the removal of
the emergency monetary policy at the next meeting," said Bill
Northey, chief investment officer of the private client group at
U.S. Bank.
The Fed is scheduled to meet on Dec. 16, when it is expected
to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
Economic data has not been playing ball with the Fed's
policy plans in recent weeks and has been mixed at best. While
construction spending has risen, there has been a sharp downturn
in the manufacturing surveys along with weaker retail sales.
However, job growth has been strong and Friday's employment
report is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 200,000
jobs in November.
Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York,
expects some sideways trading ahead of Yellen's speech.
"Investors are waiting for more cards to come out of the
deck and with the ECB meeting tomorrow and the Friday jobs
number, there are a lot more data points to digest," he said.
The European Central Bank is expected to ramp up its
trillion-euro bond-buying program on Thursday.
Shares of Amazon touched a record high of $684.82,
while those of Netflix rose as much as 4.8 percent to
$131.35. Alphabet rose as much as 1.2 percent to
$793.04.
At 11:29 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 37.01 points, or 0.21 percent, at 17,851.34, the S&P
500 was down 6.31 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,096.32 and
the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.01 points, or 0.14
percent, at 5,163.31.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with the
energy index's 1.83 percent fall leading the decliners.
The CME Group's analysis of 30-day Fed funds futures prices
shows investors place the probability of an interest rate hike
this month at 75 percent.
A host of Fed speakers make appearances through the day,
including San Francisco Fed President John Williams, Federal
Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo and Philadelphia Fed
President Patrick Harker.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said there is a
compelling" case for an initial hike in interest rates during
the Fed's next meeting.
Yahoo shares were up 6.9 percent at $36.02 on
Wednesday after reports that the company was weighing a sale of
its core Internet business. Alibaba, in which Yahoo has
a stake, was up 1.1 percent at $84.95.
Zafgen was down 57.9 percent at $6.66 after a
second patient died during its obesity drug trial.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,956 to 929. On the Nasdaq, 1,319 issues fell and 1,286
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 19 new 52-week highs and 7 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 68 new highs and 32 new lows.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Don Sebastian)