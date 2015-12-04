Dec 4 U.S. stock futures extended gains on
Friday after stronger-than-expected November jobs data showed
the economy was gaining strength, building the case for an
interest rate hike this month.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.38 percent,
with 197,275 contracts traded; Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up
11.75 points, or 0.25 percent, on volume of 29,450 contracts;
and Dow e-minis were up 66 points, or 0.38 percent, with
25,657 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)