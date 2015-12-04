* OPEC sets output ceiling at 31.5 mln bpd - sources
* Nonfarm payrolls increase 211,000 in November
* Unemployment rate holds steady at 5 pct
* Average hourly earnings increase 4 cents
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.95 pct, Nasdaq 0.93 pct
By Sweta Singh
Dec 4 Wall Street opened higher on Friday after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data built the case for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this month for the first
time in nearly a decade.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher. Only the
energy index was weaker after sources said OPEC would maintain
its production outlook in an oversupplied market. The utilities
index led the advancers with a rise of 1.03 percent.
Oil prices slumped following the OPEC news.
Exxon was down 1.1 percent at $77.51, while Chevron
was down 1.4 percent at $87.56.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 211,000 in November, the Labor
Department reported, while September and October data was
revised to show 35,000 more jobs than previously reported.
The unemployment rate held at a 7-1/2-year low of 5 percent,
even as people returned to the labor force in a sign of
confidence in the jobs market.
"Investors are looking at a potential of a Fed tightening as
a glass half full. They are celebrating that the economy is
strong enough to sustain higher interest rates," Jack Ablin,
chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago, said.
Fed funds futures contracts showed that traders see about an
80 percent chance that the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates in December, up from 79 percent before the jobs report.
The Fed's policy-setting committee will meet on Dec. 15-16.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen presented an upbeat assessment of the
economy in Congressional testimony on Thursday, saying
conditions had largely met the criteria for a rate hike.
The S&P 500 suffered its biggest daily drop since late
September on Thursday after the European Central Bank
disappointed market hopes for a more aggressive economic
stimulus program.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley
and ECB President Mario Draghi will participate in a meeting of
the Economic Club of New York later on Friday.
At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 180.92 points, or 1.04 percent, at 17,658.59, the
S&P 500 was up 19.46 points, or 0.95 percent, at 2,069.08
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 46.81 points, or 0.93
percent, at 5,084.34.
Cooper Cos shares fell 11.8 percent to $125.32 after
the medical device maker cut its 2016 outlook and reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
Kalobios Pharmaceuticals shares rose 19.5 percent
at $35.05 after the company said it was acquiring worldwide
rights to a compound being developed for the treatment of Chagas
disease.
GoPro shares fell 4.4 percent to $18.10 after
Robert W. Baird cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from
"outperform".
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,680
to 1,035. On the Nasdaq, 1,489 issues rose and 790 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and 15 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 34 new lows.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)