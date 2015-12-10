* Oil prices continue to hover near 7-year lows
* Weekly jobless claims rise to five-month high
* Twitter up on new advertising feature
* Men's Wearhouse slumps on forecast warning
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.58 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 10 Wall Street was higher on Thursday, after
three straight days of losses, as investors scoured for bargains
ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike next week.
Markets have had a bruising week so far as equities tracked
oil prices. Brent futures are down more than 11 percent this
month and, having dipped below $40 per barrel, there are renewed
expectations it might test 2008's low.
"The market is on a pause mode till we get some direction
from the Fed," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst,
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"There is some amount of bargain hunting too as investors
are price sensitive and we're going to see some sloppy trading
today, because there is no major economic data or news."
As concerns regarding the global economy persist, all eyes
will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting on Dec. 15-16, when it
is expected to raise rates for the first time in nearly a
decade.
Traders are pricing in an 85 percent chance of a rate hike
next week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch.
"A rate hike is locked in and if they don't raise next week,
they will upset every market," Forrest said.
At 10:52 a.m. ET (1552 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 120.26 points, or 0.69 percent, at 17,612.56, the
S&P 500 was up 11.87 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,059.49
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 27.72 points, or 0.55
percent, at 5,050.59.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher with the
energy index's 1.77 percent rise leading the advancers.
The index is clawing back some losses after dropping more than
10 percent since the beginning of the month.
Data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits rose to a five-month high of 282,000 last week, but
likely does not signal a deterioration in the labor market as
the underlying trend remained consistent with tightening
conditions.
Twitter shares were up 6.8 percent at $25.84 after
the company said it was testing a feature to show advertising to
people who checked the website without logging in, to cash in on
an additional half a billion people each month.
Men's Wearhouse slumped 23.9 percent to $14.14, a day
after the men's apparel retailer warned it may miss lower end of
its forecast.
First Solar was down 9 percent at $53.55 after the
solar company's 2016 forecast came in below analysts'
expectations.
GoPro was up 9.3 percent at $18.45, while Yum
Brands fell 2.5 percent to $71.94 after the company's
same-restaurant sales in China fell about 3 percent in November.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,766
to 1,077. On the Nasdaq, 1,533 issues rose and 1,041 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 2 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 61 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)