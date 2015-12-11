* U.S. consumer spending rises sharply in November
* Fed to decide on interest rate hike next week
* DuPont, Dow Chemical fall after agreeing to merge
* Indexes down: Dow 1.31 pct, S&P 1.18 pct, Nasdaq 1.05 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 11 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on
Friday, with all three major indexes falling more than 1
percent, as crude oil prices plumbed levels not seen in seven
years on growing oversupply concerns.
The International Energy Agency said it sees the oil glut
worsening in 2016 as demand slows and OPEC shows no signs of
slowing production.
The steep drop in oil prices adds to investor uncertainty as
the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates for
the first time since June 2006 at its meeting next week.
Adding to the somber mood, China's yuan fell to its lowest
in 4-1/2 years on concerns about the country's slowing economy
and expectations of a U.S. rate hike.
Global shares were lower amid concerns that weakness in the
Chinese currency could weigh on the global economy and on
companies with strong export ties to China.
"Oil is serving as a bellwether for the global economy and
could be a sign of things to come," said Andre Bakhos, managing
director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"Today's trading action will be tied to oil and could be
erratic and choppy."
At 9:37 a.m. ET (1437 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 229.5 points, or 1.31 percent, at 17,345.25, the
S&P 500 was down 24.31 points, or 1.18 percent, at
2,027.92 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 52.82 points,
or 1.05 percent, at 4,992.36.
All 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the materials
index's 2.2 percent fall leading the decliners,
weighed down by DuPont and Dow.
DuPont shares were down 5.6 percent at $70.33, after
the company agreed to merge with Dow Chemical in a deal
valuing the combined entity at $130 billion. Dow was down 3.2
percent at $53.14.
Investors are also keeping an eye on U.S. data, which could
cement expectations that the Fed is gearing up to hike rates at
its Dec. 15-16 meeting.
Fed fund futures place an 85 percent chance of a hike. A
recent Reuters poll also showed that all but one of 18
brokerages that deal directly with the central bank expect a
rate increase.
"The Fed has painted themselves into a corner and if they
don't raise rates then they're basically saying the economic
recovery isn't strong enough," Bakhos said, adding in case the
Fed decided to hold off, investors will cut their exposure to
equities.
A gauge of U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in November
as the holiday shopping season got off to a fairly brisk
start.
Market analysts expect the University of Michigan's
preliminary consumer sentiment index for December to increase to
92.0 from 91.3 last month. The report will be released at 10
a.m. ET.
Jetblue Airways was down 3.6 percent at $24.50
after the airline operator said it expected flight sales as
measured against capacity to fall in the fourth quarter from a
year earlier.
Adobe Systems was up 3.3 percent at $91.85 after
the Photoshop maker reported a profit that topped market
expectations for the ninth straight quarter.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,391 to 331. On the Nasdaq, 1,944 issues fell and 372 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 1 new 52-week high and 26 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 5 new highs and 72 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal, Editing by Anil D'Silva)