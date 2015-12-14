* Dupont, Dow Chemical fall after deal to merge
* Trina Solar surges after go-private proposal
* Apple, GoPro fall after price target cuts
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Dec 14 Wall Street was little changed on Monday,
two days ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, as crude
oil prices hovered near 11-year lows.
The S&P energy sector was down 0.33 percent on
Monday on growing concerns that the global oil glut would worsen
next year.
The Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday at which it is expected to raise interest rates for the
first time in nearly a decade.
Traders see an 85 percent chance the central bank will lift
its target rate range to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent from the
current zero to 0.25 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
"Stocks are relatively quiet this morning, which is somewhat
normal, after last week's shellacking," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
Sarhan said the lack of strong economic data from China or
the United States has left investors looking for the next
bullish catalyst.
"The big obvious elephant in the room for this week is the
Fed," he said.
At 10:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 16.6 points, or 0.1 percent, at
17,248.61, the S&P 500 was down 1.06 points, or 0.05
percent, at 2,011.31 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
down 0.12 points, or -0 percent, at 4,933.35.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the
materials sector's 1.5 percent fall.
DuPont shares were down 4.3 percent at $67.37 after
the company agreed on Friday to merge with Dow Chemical
in a $130 billion deal. Dow Chemical was down 4 percent
at $51.27.
Apple was down 1.7 percent at $111.23 after Morgan
Stanley and Barclays cut their price targets on the stock.
Trina Solar surged 7 percent to $10.22 after the
company received a go-private proposal from a group that
included its chief executive, valuing the company at more than
$980 million.
Jarden was up 3 percent at $54.27 after Newell
Rubbermaid said it would buy the maker of Sunbeam
kitchen appliances in cash and stock. Newell was down 6.5
percent at $42.55.
GoPro slumped 9.1 percent to $17.41 after Morgan
Stanley and Citi cut their ratings and price targets on the
stock.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,806 to 1,046. On the Nasdaq, 1,224 issues rose and 1,217 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 30 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 8 new highs and 89 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru, additional
reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Anil D'Silva)