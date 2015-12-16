* Fed announcement expected at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT)
* Yellen speaks half an hour later
* Traders see a more than 80 pct chance of hike on Wednesday
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct
(Adds link to graphic, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 16 Wall Street rose for the third straight
day on Wednesday ahead of a widely anticipated interest rate
hike by the Federal Reserve later in the day.
An increase in the Fed's benchmark rate from near zero would
be the first since June 29, 2006. Traders see an 81.4 percent
chance of a rate hike, according to the CME Group's FedWatch
tool.
The U.S. central bank is seen raising rates by a token 25
basis points, when it announces the outcome of its policy
meeting at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), followed by a press conference
by Chair Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m. ET.
The Fed is expected to move gradually on subsequent rate
hikes after the initial liftoff, according to a Reuters poll.
That will help soothe jittery markets, which have been roiled
recently by a rout in crude oil prices and a fall in the Chinese
yuan.
The rate hike will be a highly symbolic move, coming exactly
seven years to the day since the Fed cut rates to near zero as
the financial crisis engulfed the world.
Since then, the U.S. stock market has staged a spectacular
bull-run, with the S&P 500 index more than
doubling and the Nasdaq composite index briefly
breaching its dotcom boom highs.
"Far and away, the most important takeaway from the Fed
meeting is their expectations of the velocity of the rate rise,"
said Philip Blancato, chief executive at Ladenberg Thalmann
Asset Management in New York.
"I know that they don't have a crystal ball, but I want to
get a better expectation for how quickly they expect to raise
rates."
At 12:35 p.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 32.4 points, or 0.18 percent, at 17,557.31, the S&P 500
was up 7.41 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,050.82 and the
Nasdaq Composite index was up 14.77 points, or 0.3
percent, at 5,010.13.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
utilities index's 1.85 percent rise leading the
advancers.
Energy and material stocks were down as crude oil prices
fell on fresh evidence of growing global oversupply.
DuPont's 2.9 percent fall weighed the most on the
Dow, followed by a 1.7 percent fall in Chevron.
Apple was down 1.3 percent at $109.05 as Bank of
America Merrill Lynch joined a growing Wall Street chorus on
lower iPhone sales expectations.
Higher interest rates make loans more expensive, crimping
profit margins. Banks, however, will benefit.
Goldman Sachs rose 0.7 percent, while JPMorgan
, Bank of America and Citigroup were up 0.2
percent.
The Fed has said it would raise rates when it saw a
sustained recovery in the economy. While the unemployment rate
has fallen to multi-year lows, inflation remains stuck below the
Fed's 2 percent target.
"We expect the start of policy normalization to serve as a
catalyst for normalization of the investment environment," said
Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading.
The prolonged period of extremely accommodative monetary
policy has distorted investment objectives, he said in a note.
Honeywell was up 4.4 percent at $102.79 after the
company reaffirmed its full-year outlook and was the biggest
boost on the S&P.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,073
to 938. On the Nasdaq, 1,744 issues rose and 999 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and eight
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 69 new
lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Abhiram Nandakumar; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)