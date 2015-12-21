(Corrects Dec. 18 item to change name of firm to Polaris
Greystone Financial Group from Polaris Wealth Advisers in
paragraph 4)
* S&P, Dow on track for worst 2-day run since Nov. 1
* Boeing biggest drag on Dow; Apple weighs on S&P, Nasdaq
* Disney falls after rating cut
* Indexes down: Dow 1.61 pct, S&P 1.33 pct, Nasdaq 1.24 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Dec 18 The Dow Jones industrial average shed
nearly 300 points as crude prices headed for their third
straight weekly loss, and stock and index options contracts
expired.
The Dow and the S&P 500 were on track for their worst
two-day run since Nov. 1, and the Nasdaq since mid-November,
almost erasing gains from the three-day rally up to the Federal
Reserve's interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Volatility was slightly higher than usual on account of
"quadruple witching" - the expiry of options on stocks and
indexes as well as futures on indexes and single stocks.
"I look at it as purely a sentiment-driven market. There's
no new news that's any kind of substance that's driving this,"
said Jeff Powell, managing partner of Polaris Greystone
Financial Group in California.
Global markets fell on Friday, with investors turning wary
about the impact of a stronger dollar and weakening commodity
prices on the global economy.
The dollar index, however, shed some of its
post-Federal Reserve rate hike gains, after the Bank of Japan
reorganized its stimulus program.
At 13:03 p.m. ET (1603 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 282.1 points, or 1.61 percent, at
17,213.74, the S&P 500 was down 27.15 points, or 1.33
percent, at 2,014.74 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
down 61.89 points, or 1.24 percent, at 4,940.67.
All 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the financials
sector's 1.73 percent fall. Goldman Sachs was
down 2.8 percent, while Citigroup, Morgan Stanley
and JP Morgan were down about 2 percent.
Boeing's 3.7 percent fall weighed the most on the
Dow, while Apple weighed on the S&P and Nasdaq with a
1.5 percent decline.
Disney was down 2.9 percent at $108.79, after BTIG
downgraded the stock to sell.
Merck shares were down 1.1 percent at $52.10 after
it said a European Commission decision on one of its key drugs
was delayed.
Among the bright spots, Darden Restaurants was up
7.2 percent at $62.64 after the Olive Garden restaurant chain
owner raised its full-year profit forecast.
Carnival Corp shares were up 4.8 percent at $52.89,
after its quarterly results.
Centene was up 4.5 percent at $64.67 after it raised
its 2015 profit forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,977 to 1,031. On the Nasdaq, 1,765 issues fell and 970
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and 28 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 91 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Aastha Agnihotri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)