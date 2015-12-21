* Disney loses earlier gains
* Juniper down on probe into code
* Apple gives biggest boost to indexes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Dec 21 U.S. stock indexes looked set to snap a
two-day losing streak on Monday, helped by gains in tech stocks,
with investors taking in stride a continued slump in oil prices.
Trading volumes are expected to be relatively light this
week, with stock markets operating a shortened session on
Thursday and closing on Friday for Christmas.
Wall Street slumped on Thursday and Friday as weak crude
prices dampened the optimism sparked by the first Federal
Reserve interest rate hike in nearly a decade.
Oil prices have been sliding under continued pressure from
global oversupply and tepid demand.
The S&P energy sector was headed for its fourth day
of decline. Chevron was down 1.3 percent at $88.59 and
was the biggest drag on the Dow.
"It's going to be interesting to see if this market can hold
up and divorce itself, at least for today, from the price of
oil," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First
Standard Financial in New York.
"We're probably going to stay in the trading range, with an
upward bias."
At 13:13 p.m. ET (1613 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 56.76 points, or 0.33 percent, at
17,185.31, the S&P 500 was up 8.72 points, or 0.43
percent, at 2,014.27 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
up 32.43 points, or 0.66 percent, at 4,955.51.
Although the S&P 500 touched record highs in 2015, the index
is down about 2.5 percent for the year, buffeted by slowing
growth in China, slump in commodities and uncertainty over U.S.
interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average is down about
3.9 percent.
The Nasdaq Composite, which briefly breached its dotcom
highs this year, is the only one of the three major indexes in
the black, having risen around 4 percent so far in 2015.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 0.38
percent rise in the technology sector.
Apple's 0.8 percent rise to $106.85 gave the
biggest boost to all three indexes.
Microsoft was up half a percent at $54.40 after a
Barron's report on Sunday that the company's shares could rise
30 percent over the next 18 months.
Juniper Networks was down 4.5 percent at $27.38
after Reuters reported that the U.S. government was
investigating a possible back door in the networking equipment
maker's code.
Disney was down 1 percent at $106.60, wiping out
earlier gains from the latest Star Wars instalment's box
office-breaking opening weekend.
"Investors are concerned with the other businesses within
Disney, it's not just Star Wars," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,872
to 1,130. On the Nasdaq, 1,641 issues rose and 1,138 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and 16 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 76 new lows.
