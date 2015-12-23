* U.S. consumer spending up in November
* Durable goods data weak
* Nike up after quarterly results
* Celgene up after settling patent litigation
* Futures up: Dow 84 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Dec 23 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Wednesday as crude oil prices continued to rebound and economic
data showed consumer spending and personal incomes rose in
November.
Oil prices were up after an unexpected fall in U.S.
inventories, but still hovered near multi-year lows due to a
persistent supply glut and demand was set to remain muted.
Exxon shares were up 1.4 percent at $78.70, while
Chevron rose 1.7 percent at $91.80 in premarket trading.
"This is almost always a very good week for the market. The
market rallies into Christmas," said Jeff Clark, trading analyst
at Stansberry Research.
U.S. stock markets will have a shortened session on Thursday
and stay closed on Friday for Christmas. Trading volumes are
expected to remain relatively light through the holiday period.
"There's a pretty strong bounce in the price of oil and, as
we've seen in the past several days, the market seems to be
following that pretty closely," Clark said.
U.S. consumer spending rose by 0.3 percent last month,
according to data that was inadvertently released 12 hours ahead
of schedule on Tuesday, while personal income rose for the
eighth straight month on solid wage gains.
However, non-defense capital goods orders excluding
aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans,
dropped 0.4 percent last month, according to data released on
Wednesday.
At 8:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 84
points, or 0.48 percent, with 18,053 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.29 percent, with
103,192 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15
points, or 0.33 percent, on volume of 16,583 contracts.
Other data scheduled for Wednesday includes the University
of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, which is expected to
rise to 92 in December from the preliminary 91.8 reported
previously. The report is due at 10:00 a.m.
Investors will assess the economic data to get a bearing on
the Federal Reserve's next move.
The central bank raised interest rates last week and said
further hikes would be gradual.
Micron shares were down 7.4 percent at $13.53 in
premarket trading after the memory chip maker forecast a
surprise loss for the second quarter.
Celgene was up 7.4 percent at $119.20 after the
drugmaker said it settled a patent litigation over its
top-selling cancer drug, Revlimid.
Dow component Nike was up 2.6 percent at $135.31
after the world's largest sportswear maker reported futures
orders that beat expectations.
Bed Bath & Beyond was down 6 percent at $48.26
after the home furnishings retailer cut its third-quarter profit
forecast.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Ankur Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)