* Futures up: Dow 5 pts, S&P 1 pts, Nasdaq 2 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Dec 31 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed in subdued trading on the last day of the year, with the
S&P 500 holding on to a small gain for the year.
* Global stocks were heading towards a sluggish end to the
year, with the fall in oil prices hurting currencies of
commodity-rich countries. The dollar index rose
marginally against a basket of currencies.
* Crude oil prices were set for their second year of steep
losses suffering under an unprecedented global glut that may
take another year to clear.
* Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday. Dow Jones
industrial average stayed firmly in negative territory for the
year, while the Nasdaq Composite was higher.
* Energy stocks have taken a beating this year, with the S&P
energy sector losing nearly 24 percent this year,
followed by a near 10 percent loss by materials.
* Eight of the 10 worst performers on the S&P this year are
energy companies, led by Chesapeake Energy, which shed
nearly 78 percent of its value in 2015.
* On the other hand, the consumer discretionary sector
has been the best performer on the S&P, rising 9.5
percent in 2015, led by Netflix's 139 percent increase
and Amazon's 122 percent gain.
* The top three performers on the Dow are also consumer
discretionary stocks, with Nike's 32 percent rise taking
the lead.
* Trading volumes are expected to be thin for the day, and
data points sparse, with traders closing off positions for 2015.
* Dow component Wal Mart's shares were down half a
percent at $62 in very thin premarket trading.
* U.S. jobless claims are expected to have increased by
3,000 to 270,000 last week. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1330 GMT).
Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.03 percent,
with 4,693 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 23,844 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.04
percent, on 6,128 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)