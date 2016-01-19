* Futures up: Dow 268 pts, S&P 31.50 pts, Nasdaq 72.75 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Jan 19 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday after China's slowest annual growth rate in 25 years raised hopes of further stimulus measures from Beijing.

* China's 2015 growth hit 6.9 percent after the fourth quarter slowed to 6.8 percent, capping a tumultuous year in which concerns about Beijing ability to rebalance the slowing economy have rattled investors across markets.

* The weak growth in China also prompted the International Monetary Fund to cut its global growth forecasts for the third time in less than a year.

* Crude prices, languishing near 12 year lows as an oversupplied market braced for Iran's oil coming online, were up on an uptick in Chinese oil demand. Benchmark Brent rose nearly 6 percent to $30.19.

* Global stocks rose, with investors hopeful of continued stimulus measures from central banks around the world even as the U.S. Federal Reserve looks to tighten monetary policy.

* Wall Street is coming off a massive selloff on Friday that saw the S&P 500 sinking to its lowest since October 2014.

* Investor focus is also on U.S. corporate earnings reports for a bearing on the impact of the global slowdown on results. S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.7 percent drop in quarterly profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Shares of Bank of America were up 1.7 percent at $14.70 premarket after the bank reported a 9.8 percent rise in quarterly profit.

* Morgan Stanley was up 3.4 percent at $26.85 after it reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss.

* Johnson & Johnson was up 1 percent at $98 after it confirmed its 2015 earnings forecast and said it would cut 4-6 percent of jobs at its medical devices business.

* Tiffany was down 3.8 percent at $65.10 after the upscale jeweler said holiday season sales fell 6 percent.

* Yahoo was up nearly 3 percent at $30 after Barron's said the company's stock could benefit from a sale of its core internet business.

* IBM was up 1 percent, while Netflix rose 2.5 percent ahead of their results after the close.

Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 268 points, or 1.68 percent, with 141,080 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 31.5 points, or 1.68 percent, with 692,129 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 72.25 points, or 1.74 percent, on volume of 122,035 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)