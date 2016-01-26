* Crude oil prices hover around $30 per barrel
* Coach jumps after better-than-expected results
* 3M, P&G up on better-than-expected profit
* Indexes up: Dow 0.92 pct, S&P 0.71 pct, Nasdaq 0.39 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 26 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday
morning, driven by strong earnings reports and recovering oil
prices, ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and
Apple's results.
Crude prices steadied above $30 a barrel on hopes that OPEC
and non-OPEC producers would come together to tackle a massive
supply glut.
Investors are still reeling from a turbulent start to the
year, which saw Wall Street post its worst-ever start to a new
year. A recovery late last week was largely wiped out on Monday
as a fall in energy and materials stocks pulled indexes lower.
"It's going to go back and forth, and it looks like it's
going to depend on what the price of oil does today," said
Matthew Tuttle, chief executive, Tuttle Tactical Management in
Greenwich, Connecticut.
"Expect more of the usual - lots of volatility - and it will
be interesting to see if the bulls rally this thing or the bears
try to sell it off," Tuttle said, adding that the Fed would be a
wild card.
While the Fed is not expected to move on interest rates at
its two-day meeting this week, investors will parse the
commentary to gauge the impact of the recent global turmoil on
the central bank's outlook.
At 9:37 a.m. ET (1437 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 146.28 points, or 0.92 percent, at 16,031.5, the
S&P 500 was up 13.27 points, or 0.71 percent, at 1,890.35
and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 17.60 points, or
0.39 percent, at 4,536.09.
All 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the 1.47
percent rise in the energy sector. Exxon and
Chevron were the biggest influences.
Dow component 3M was up 3.4 percent at $142.17,
giving the biggest boost to the Dow, while Procter & Gamble
powered the S&P 500 with a 2.3 percent rise to $78.62,
after their quarterly profits trumped estimates.
Shares of Coach jumped 7.9 percent to $32.75 after
the handbag maker reported its first rise in quarterly sales in
10 quarters.
Apple is scheduled to report quarterly results
after the close, as is AT&T. The iPhone maker's comments
on its China business will be in sharp focus, amid broader
concerns of a slowdown in demand. Apple was down half a percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,262
to 481. On the Nasdaq, 1,486 issues rose and 656 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded two new highs and 23 lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)