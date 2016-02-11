Feb 11 Wall Street sank at the open on Thursday as doubts regarding the health of the global economy saw investors fleeing to safe haven assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 139.16 points, or 0.87 percent, at 15,775.58

The S&P 500 was down 15.76 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,836.1 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 63.35 points, or 1.48 percent, at 4,220.24. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)