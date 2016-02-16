Feb 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as cautious investors looked for bargains among beaten-down stocks and as oil prices stabilized.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 140.46 points, or 0.88 percent, at 16,114.3.

The S&P 500 was up 15.98 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,880.76.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 63.86 points, or 1.47 percent, at 4,401.37. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)