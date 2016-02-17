US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as geopolitical risks linger
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.
Feb 17 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, on track for their third straight day of gains, as oil prices held on to their gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 99.71 points, or 0.62 percent, at 16,296.12.
The S&P 500 was up 14.11 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,909.69.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 36.06 points, or 0.81 percent, at 4,472.01. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.
* Futures down: Dow 19 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)