Feb 17 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, on track for their third straight day of gains, as oil prices held on to their gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 99.71 points, or 0.62 percent, at 16,296.12.

The S&P 500 was up 14.11 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,909.69.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 36.06 points, or 0.81 percent, at 4,472.01. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)