* Wal-Mart falls after cutting forecast
* IBM up on Morgan Stanley upgrade
* Oil pull back after U.S. stockpiles rise
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 18 Wall Street fell late on Thursday morning
after a slump in Wal-Mart weighed on consumer stocks, oil prices
retreated and sectors that drove the three-day rally gave up
some gains.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the
1.14 percent drop in energy shares.
Crude oil prices, whose performance has been tightly tied to
the stock market, dropped from session highs after a report
showed U.S. crude stocks rose last week. Brent crude was flat.
Wal-Mart slumped 4.4 percent to $63.23 after the
retailer reported a lower quarterly profit and gave a lackluster
sales outlook. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow and
also dragged down other consumer stocks.
Limiting the losses were shares of IBM, which rose
5.7 percent to $133.35 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock
to "overweight" and the company made another health-related
acquisition.
"Looks like today is a day of consolidation after a pretty
dramatic snapback and it may well be that some short positions
were squeezed out of the market in prior days," said Stephen
Freedman, Senior Investment Strategist at UBS Wealth Management
Americas in New York.
At 11:11 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 35.44 points, or 0.22 percent, at 16,418.39.
The S&P 500 was down 8.76 points, or 0.45 percent, at
1,918.06 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 33.08
points, or 0.73 percent, at 4,500.99.
A three-day rally, led by financial stocks, boosted the
benchmark S&P 500 5.3 percent. But such has been the rout since
the start of the year that the index is still down about 6.1
percent in 2016.
Economic data provided some relief. A report showed U.S.
jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 262,000 last week, pointing
to labor market strength that could keep a Federal Reserve rate
hikes on the table this year.
Apple was down 1 percent at $97.10. The iPhone
maker announced a recall of travel adapter kits and plugs. The
stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Nvidia was up 9.5 percent at $30.30 after the
chipmaker's revenue beat expectations.
Perrigo slid 9.1 percent at $131.89 after the
drugmaker's adjusted profit missed estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,529
to 1,309. On the Nasdaq, 1,248 issues rose and 1,238 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 21 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)